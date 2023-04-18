Mile of Music announces first 50 artists Tuesday for 10th festival

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Mile of Music returns this August to Appleton -- and it plans a return to hosting a full festival after uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 led to a more muted celebration the past couple of years. The event was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 due to pandemic precautions.

The music festival announced its “First 50″ artists of the festival Tuesday, as well as updates for the original music celebration.

This year’s festival will feature more than 200 acts and more than 750 live music sets, including music education programming. The festival team will share some new additions to the festival, such as the return of a fan-favorite venue.

NEW ARTISTS

Welshly Arms - Cleveland

The Heavy Heavy - Brighton, East Sussex, UK

Steve Poltz - Nashville

Alisa Amador - Boston

Danielle Nicole Band - Kansas City, MO

Julie Williams - Nashville

Adeem The Artist - Knoxville, TN

Anthony D’Amato - New York

Brian Dunne - New York

Don DiLego - New York

Mike Montali - New York

Fantastic Cat - New York

Nigel Wearne - Woodford, Victoria, Australia\

Walden - Nashville

Mom Rock - Nashville

Radio Free Honduras - Chicago

Kiss The Tiger - Minneapolis

SloCoast - Los Angeles

Buffalo Rose - Pittsburgh

Ken Yates - Creemore, ON, Canada

May Erlewine - Traverse City, MI

BLKBOK - Las Vegas

Sweet Lizzy Project, Nashville, TN

Certainly So - Nashville, TN

Abby Holliday - Nashville, TN

Sleepy Gaucho - Milwaukee

Whitehorse - Toronto, ON, Canada

HAPPY LANDING - Nashville, TN

Soultru - Davenport, IA

Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps - Nashville, TN

Caiola - Philadelphia

RETURNING ARTISTS

Girl Blue - Saratoga Springs, NY

Making Movies - Kansas City, MO

Ben Mulwana - Kenosha, WI

Remember Jones - Asbury Park, NJ

LowDown Brass Band - Chicago, IL

Sway Wild - San Juan Island, WA

Joy Clark - New Orleans

Betsy Ade & The Well-Known Strangers - Racine, WI

Rachael Davis - Nashville, TN

Próxima Parada - San Luis Obispo, CA

VOLK - Nashville, TN

Lemon Sky - Cincinnati, OH

The End of America (TEOA) - Philadelphia=

Flagship Romance - Louisville, KY

The Stews - Charleston, SC

JD Eicher - Youngstown, OH

Michaela Anne - Nashville, TN

J.E. Sunde - Minneapolis

Mo Lowda & The Humble - Philadelphia

Mile of Music, in concert with the new community non-profit Appleton Community Music, will return to Downtown Appleton this August 3-6 for its “Milestone” 10th original music festival.

