Mile of Music announces first 50 artists Tuesday for 10th festival
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Mile of Music returns this August to Appleton -- and it plans a return to hosting a full festival after uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 led to a more muted celebration the past couple of years. The event was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 due to pandemic precautions.
The music festival announced its “First 50″ artists of the festival Tuesday, as well as updates for the original music celebration.
This year’s festival will feature more than 200 acts and more than 750 live music sets, including music education programming. The festival team will share some new additions to the festival, such as the return of a fan-favorite venue.
NEW ARTISTS
- Welshly Arms - Cleveland
- The Heavy Heavy - Brighton, East Sussex, UK
- Steve Poltz - Nashville
- Alisa Amador - Boston
- Danielle Nicole Band - Kansas City, MO
- Julie Williams - Nashville
- Adeem The Artist - Knoxville, TN
- Anthony D’Amato - New York
- Brian Dunne - New York
- Don DiLego - New York
- Mike Montali - New York
- Fantastic Cat - New York
- Nigel Wearne - Woodford, Victoria, Australia\
- Walden - Nashville
- Mom Rock - Nashville
- Radio Free Honduras - Chicago
- Kiss The Tiger - Minneapolis
- SloCoast - Los Angeles
- Buffalo Rose - Pittsburgh
- Ken Yates - Creemore, ON, Canada
- May Erlewine - Traverse City, MI
- BLKBOK - Las Vegas
- Sweet Lizzy Project, Nashville, TN
- Certainly So - Nashville, TN
- Abby Holliday - Nashville, TN
- Sleepy Gaucho - Milwaukee
- Whitehorse - Toronto, ON, Canada
- HAPPY LANDING - Nashville, TN
- Soultru - Davenport, IA
- Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps - Nashville, TN
- Caiola - Philadelphia
RETURNING ARTISTS
- Girl Blue - Saratoga Springs, NY
- Making Movies - Kansas City, MO
- Ben Mulwana - Kenosha, WI
- Remember Jones - Asbury Park, NJ
- LowDown Brass Band - Chicago, IL
- Sway Wild - San Juan Island, WA
- Joy Clark - New Orleans
- Betsy Ade & The Well-Known Strangers - Racine, WI
- Rachael Davis - Nashville, TN
- Próxima Parada - San Luis Obispo, CA
- VOLK - Nashville, TN
- Lemon Sky - Cincinnati, OH
- The End of America (TEOA) - Philadelphia=
- Flagship Romance - Louisville, KY
- The Stews - Charleston, SC
- JD Eicher - Youngstown, OH
- Michaela Anne - Nashville, TN
- J.E. Sunde - Minneapolis
- Mo Lowda & The Humble - Philadelphia
Mile of Music, in concert with the new community non-profit Appleton Community Music, will return to Downtown Appleton this August 3-6 for its “Milestone” 10th original music festival.
