Michigan Tech football searches for starting quarterback for 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies football team wrapped up its spring practice season with with its annual spring game at Kearly Stadium on Saturday. The coaching staff’s next challenge is to determine who will replace graduated starter quarterback Will Ark. Huskies first year head coach Dan Mettlach said the quarterbacks have a few things already, but there are still things they will need to work on before next season.

“You take a four-year starter out of that and put a first-year guy in, obviously there is a learning curve when it comes to where the ball needs to go and when it needs to get there. So, I love where they’re at from a physical standpoint right now, what they have done in the weight room, our conditioning program, but mentally we have got to take that next step to where the game slow down for them at this level. They are all used to playing high school football and things are a little faster at this level,” said Mettlach.

The front runners for the spot are Alex Fries and Drew Collins. Both are currently freshman and will be sophmores next season. Fries said he and Collins will benefit from growing and learning together.

“We got a great duo going on with Drew and me. It’s special. It’s good to have a guy next to me that I’m confident in whether he has to step in the game or I’m under center too,” said Fries. “It’s been really nice to be confident in each other and be able to bounce back ideas and talk about plays post-snap.”

With a first-year head coach and a young duo of quarterbacks hoping to lead the team, the Huskies future is looking up. But will they improve on their 4-7 record from last season? Time will tell, and Michigan Tech will get its first chance September 9th at home when they host Hillsdale College.

