Michigan State selects security firm to review mass shooting

By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials at Michigan State University have picked a security firm to review the school’s response to a mass shooting earlier this year.

Anthony McRae shot eight students on campus on Feb. 13. Three of the students died. McRae later killed himself off campus as police approached.

The university has selected Ohio-based Security Risk Management Consultants to review all aspects of the response, ranging from police action to support offered to students and faculty after the shootings, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

The firm's staff includes former law enforcement officers, emergency management experts and a mental health expert.

University officials said the firm is expected to develop a series of recommendations that will be made available to the public.

