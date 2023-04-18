Marquette Velodrome Coffee to host clothing swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome in Marquette is hosting a clothing swap.

Collection for the swap started Tuesday. You can bring in gently used clothing items, except for undergarments or socks. But you don’t have to donate to participate. Staff says the swap was inspired by similar events done by the Marquette Climbing Co-Op.

Claire Veselka, a barista at Velodrome says clothing swaps are a good way to freshen up your wardrobe while doing some good for the community.

“I just thought that they were a good place to socialize, meet some new people and clean out your closet while also getting some new clothes without having to pay any money,” said Veselka.

The clothing swap will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 during Velodrome’s business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything left over will be donated to Pak Rats in downtown Marquette.

