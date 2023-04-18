Marquette County declares local state of emergency

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has declared a local state of emergency.

The county received widespread damage caused by the runoff of rapidly melting snow and additional rainfall. There is severe damage on the west end of the county near the Michigamme and Escanaba Rivers. The Michigamme River is currently rising, and the Escanaba River is staying at a consistent depth. Up to 100 homes are affected, some of which are inaccessible because of the flooding.

Due to the damage, the Marquette County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. This will allow the county to receive additional assistance and funding to help people affected by the flooding.

Michigan State Police warn that if you’re in an affected area, do not go into the water.

“Don’t approach the standing water,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “Don’t try to drive through it, don’t try to swim through it, don’t try to walk through it. Those currents underneath there can be very dangerous.”

Marquette County has sent a request to Governor Whitmer’s office to declare a state of emergency at the state level.

