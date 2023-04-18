Lingering snow early on then more rain later this week

Light lake-effect snow continues through the early afternoon. Then, our next system will bring a light wintry mixture tomorrow afternoon. Thursday is the day of concern as we start off with widespread rain and thundershowers. Showers will be scattered about during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from .50-1.0″. Water levels will continue to rise and flooding will still be an issue in many areas. Don’t drive over flooded roadways! Behind this system, chances for light snow showers will continue into the weekend with cooler air.

Today: Breezy with morning lake-effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mixture in the south

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s south & east

Thursday: Morning rain and thundershowers. Then, scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Light lake-effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Light snow showers east

>Highs: Mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

