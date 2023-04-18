Ishpeming Senior Center hosts pasta bar in Champion Township

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior citizens in Champion Township were treated to a community lunch Tuesday.

As part of the Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging, the Ishpeming Multipurpose Senior Center services the City of Ishpeming and the Townships of Ishpeming, Tilden, Ely, Champion, Humboldt, Michigamme, and Republic. The senior center hosted the first meal in its congregate meal program in Champion. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living provided a pasta bar. There was tortellini with lemon and feta, a pesto and alfredo fusilli with goat cheese, and a spicy penne arrabbiata.

Organizers say the event is the first step in reengaging with the West End.

“With COVID, a lot of our programs had shut down or were suspended,” said Ashley Roberts, Ishpeming Multipurpose Senior Center executive director. “So, we see this as kind of a restart or kickoff to our senior gatherings. We’re starting new programming and working to continue other programming that we’ve had going on.”

The next congregate meal in Champion Township will be Wednesday, March 17.

