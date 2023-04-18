Iron Mountain Police Department disputes allegations of lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline is this week for the City of Iron Mountain to respond to a lawsuit filed against it in February alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Former Iron Mountain Police Officer Teresa Williams is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. TV6 first reported two months ago that Williams claims both her former partner, Sergeant Garth Budek and Deputy Director Joseph Dumais subjected her to forced kissing and touching, and that Budek pressured her into performing oral sex.

TV6 requested documents from the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Using personnel files as well as the IMPD’s official response, TV6 read hundreds of pages of documents to compare the timeline of events from both sides.

Both Williams’ claim and the official statement from the IMPD note a meeting in March 2022 related to a sexual relationship between Williams and another officer. According to the IMPD document, an officer came forward to Deputy Director Dumais and Director Ed Mattson, admitting to having an affair with Williams in 2018. The officer was not named in the police documents. However, Williams’ complaint reveals that the officer was Budek.

The IMPD documents allege that Budek called the affair consensual and came forward because he was planning to tell his wife. Iron Mountain police said when they talked to Williams about it, she claimed for the first time that she was harassed by Budek.

Williams, however, claims that Budek’s depiction of events is skewed, and said she had been telling her superiors about Budek for years, but it had been ignored.

In addition to sexual harassment, Williams claims she was disciplined unfairly, beginning in July 2018. She said this is because she was held to a different standard than her male co-workers. Meanwhile, the department cites body cam footage and citizen reports as reason for its disciplinary action. Her personnel file reveals she was disciplined eight times for misconduct and violation of department policy, including posting about her job on social media and interactions with citizens.

In February 2022, the IMPD said Williams entered a “Last Chance Agreement,” which specified that if she was written up again, she would be terminated. Two months later, on April 15, Williams was charged in Florence County for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer during a traffic stop involving her husband.

Florence County Deputies alleged Williams was verbally hostile and threatened them. While the IMPD said they gave Williams an opportunity to answer questions during an investigatory interview following the incident, Williams claims that she was forced to resign after years of harassment.

She also claims the charges were retaliatory in nature and that the IMPD was behind them. Williams was found guilty of both charges in Florence County in May 2022 after entering a “no contest” plea and paid more than $1,100 in fines.

The deadline for the City of Iron Mountain to formally respond to the lawsuit is Friday.

Ahead of that deadline, City Manager Jordan Stanchina provided a statement to TV6 Tuesday, which says:

“In response to the lawsuit filed by Teresa (Carr) Williams, the City of Iron Mountain denies that there was any sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by any City employee.

The City of Iron Mountain is committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees and takes any allegations of harassment or discrimination seriously. However, after an investigation into the claims made by Ms. Williams, the City denies any wrongdoing and intends to vigorously defend itself in court.

The City of Iron Mountain has a committed history of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The City has policies and procedures to prevent harassment and discrimination, including an annual policy review by employees and a clear reporting process for any incidents.

The City of Iron Mountain understands the seriousness of the allegations made in the lawsuit. However, it is important to note that these allegations are just that - allegations. An official response to the lawsuit will be filed with the court prior to April 21. The City is confident that the evidence presented in court will show that the claims made by Ms. Williams are without merit.

The City will continue to focus on providing a safe and supportive workplace for all employees and looks forward to the resolution of this matter.”

TV6 emailed Williams’ lawyer, requesting comment about the ongoing allegations and discipline in her personnel file. No response has been received as of April 18.

