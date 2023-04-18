Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity co-op program with Lake Linden

This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision, resulting in a reconsideration.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A decision to rescind a varsity hockey co-op between Hancock and Lake Linden schools has been reversed.

The Hancock public school board met Monday evening and voted unanimously to allow the co-op to continue. The decision to discontinue the co-op was made at last month’s regular board meeting, with a majority in favor.

This was met with public backlash from athletes, parents, and coaches, resulting in the issue being brought up again for reconsideration.

“With any resolution you bring in an open meeting, you bring it out into the public and it gets to hear it,” said Hancock Public Schools’ Superintendent Steve Patchin. “And then you’re always looking for feedback, and sometimes you don’t get it immediately until the issue gets out there.”

According to Patchin, the varsity co-op is two years old and must be renewed to continue.

“Once the co-op has ended, you have to decide whether you want to stick with it or not after that two years. Do you extend it, or do you decide to discontinue the co-op? And that’s kinda the situation that happened here,” Patchin said.

A longer-running JV co-op program between several schools in the area would not have been affected by this decision.

