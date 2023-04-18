Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference coming to NMU

The event will be held in the Northern Center on Tuesday, April 25
The cannabis industry exploded in the U.P. and across the country - so what now? Speakers will address the future of cannabis education as well as business
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is once again, for the second year in a row, hosting the Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference at Northern Michigan University.

Steve VandenAvond, the associate provost of extended learning at NMU stopped by the TV6 Morning News and spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about a growing industry and the conversations being had in education and across the sector’s evolving landscape.

To register for the conference, click here.

