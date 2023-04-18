Gogebic County in state of emergency due to flooding and snowy conditions

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Towns across Gogebic County are experiencing flooding and snowy conditions.

“We had some flooding in the city of Ironwood, Ironwood Township, Marenisco, City of Wakefield, there’s some roads washed out in Watersmeet Township as well,” said Gogebic County Emergency Management and 911 Coordinator Heidi Derosso. “We had significant flooding in the Ironwood area that caused the roads to be closed.”

Derosso said roads like M-28 are currently closed. The road is currently closed from US-2 in Wakefield to M64 in Merriweather.

But roads are not the only thing being affected. Severe flooding caused a water main break in the city of Wakefield, leaving 17 homes without water.

Derosso said supplies have been provided for people in need.

“People were contacted as well to see if they needed a place to go,” Derosso said. “Walmart did donate bottled water, snacks and some tarps to the city of Wakefield for the residents that don’t have water.”

Ironwood City Manager Paul Anderson said that the Gogebic County Road Commission has been working with communities around the county to keep roads clear of snow.

“Keeping the main road fares and main corridors open was the game plan for today,” said Anderson. “With Wakefield, Bessemer, Ironwood and the Gogebic County Road Commission, we were all kind of on that same plan, Ironwood did make the call about 3:00 a.m. this morning and we made the call to put our full plowing crew out on the streets.”

Anderson said if you plan on traveling, make sure you plan ahead.

“Following any road closures that you see and just doing your part to let emergency responders go out and deal with things, especially in Wakefield,” said Anderson.

