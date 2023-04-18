Escanaba Junior and Senior High School teaches students about handball

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Junior and Senior High School is trying to get kids active while teaching them a new sport.

Tuesday, Joe Williams visited the school. He is the president of the Detroit Handball Club and has played for the United States National Handball Team.

“Handball is the best sport on Earth, number one,” Williams said. “It’s a combination of basketball, soccer, little bit of hockey, little bit of water polo, and it’s one of the top Olympic sports in the world. It’s two teams of six trying to outscore each other by throwing basically a soccer ball into their opponent’s net.”

Williams said that handball is a sport that anyone can get into.

“The sport’s really easy for kids to learn because it combines so many elements of different sports, so kids just take to it very naturally, whether they’re a basketball player, baseball player or if they haven’t played a sport in their life,” Williams said. “They just kind of get it and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Physical Education Teacher for Escanaba Junior and Senior High School Jeff Wright said he met Williams back in November and invited him to teach students about the sport.

Wright said this gets kids active beyond the traditional school sports.

“It’s another way to get kids excited and realize they have opportunities beyond school and outside of your typical basketball, football, track sports,” Wright said.

Wright said he hopes students will take what they learned from Williams outside of the gym.

“Just to get kids more involved in athletics,” Wright said. “Hopefully give them another game to go out and play with their friends this summer and work on those throwing and catching skills and getting their heart rates up while having fun with it.”

Williams also said he would like to return to the Upper Peninsula and teach more people about handball.

You can learn more about the Detroit Handball Club through their Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.