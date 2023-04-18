Escanaba Downtown Development Authority holds public meeting to discuss potential town square

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held a special meeting Tuesday.

DDA Executive Director Craig Woerpel said the subject of this meeting was to discuss the possible renovations on Ludington Street. The goal is to turn the intersection of 11th Street and Ludington Street into a town square, as well as make improvements to Ludington Street itself.

Woerpel also said the DDA wants to make downtown Escanaba a place people want to visit.

“The idea is to try and make it a comfortable place instead of a super highway,” Woerpel said. “A place that people can enjoy, provide a sense of community, and connectivity, while providing activities for those who live in our community and visit here.”

The DDA will be looking at the possibility of applying for a state placemaking grant. Their meeting will take place April 27.

