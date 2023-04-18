Elementary Teacher in Pembine, Wisconsin receives Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award

PEMBINE, WI. (WLUC) - First Grade Teacher Deana Anderson of Pembine Elementary School in Wisconsin is the recipient of the Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award.

Anderson said there are 100 teachers in the state that receive the fellowship award annually. It’s meant to recognize and support teaching excellence and innovation in the state of Wisconsin.

Anderson also said the number one thing that seems to work with all students is engagement.

“Keeping them excited about the curriculum, good book choices, and talking about things that are relevant to them,” said Anderson. “I really just try to know them on a personal level and build meaningful relationships with them.”

The Northern Michigan alum said applying for the award had multiple steps. After being nominated by a fellow teacher, Anderson had to complete several essays along with three letters of recommendation.

“I started working on that in the fall and submitted it in December, then went to the next phase and found out on the last day of March that I was a recipient,” said Anderson.

Pembine Elementary Principal Lynn Stankevich said she’s known Anderson for years. Stankevich said what makes Anderson a great teacher is that she understands what every student needs and goes above and beyond for them.

“She’s wonderful at building relationships with kids, she’s energetic she caring and she has an environment that’s engaging for kids and always thinking about what’s right for her kids,” said Stankevich.

Anderson said she wishes every teacher at Pembine could receive the award. As for her own goals moving forward, she wants to continue making a positive impact in her students’ lives.

