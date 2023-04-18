Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates entrepreneurship with Lemonade Day

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain is preparing to celebrate the inaugural Lemonade Day.

Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce created the event to teach fourth and fifth graders in Iron Mountain about entrepreneurship.

Right now there are over 80 children signed up to take part in the lemonade stand on May 6. The Chamber of Commerce said the main goal of this program is to teach children financial literacy at a young age.

Executive Director Suzanne Larson said they have created a booklet for the children to help them all succeed with their lemonade stand.

“It’s just such a powerful program teaching kids so many valuable lessons and many kids come out of this with such a high sense of self,” said Larson. “You just never know what seed you’re going to plant in a child’s mind and heart that’s going to propel them to own their own business one day.”

The organization said they are still looking for mentors over the age of 18. Students will also get a lemonade T-shirt and wristbands.

