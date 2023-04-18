4.4 million dollar M-35 rebuild set for summer

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Gwinn Township held a meeting to discuss the upcoming rebuild of M-35.

MDOT Construction Engineer, Al Anderson said this 4.4-million-dollar project will take place from east of Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn. They will start with the west side near the Gwinn Middle/Highschool, followed by the east side.

Detours and one-lane traffic can be expected.

MDOT engineer says the road needed repairs, so the township is taking advantage.

“The roadway needs to be repaired,” said Anderson. “The Township wanted to improve water and sewer facilities. A great time to make sure it happens is while we’re rebuilding the roads, so they don’t have to come back in and cut the pavement later.”

The project is scheduled to be finished by late October. MDOT would like to urge businesses, drivers and citizens to be patient with them while they’re working on the road.

