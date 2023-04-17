Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday. (Source: Beatriz Martinez)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESQUITE, Texas (CNN) – A substitute teacher in Mesquite, Texas, has been fired after allegedly organizing student fights in class.

Now, that student’s mother, Beatriz Martinez, said she fears for her daughter’s safety. She also said the substitute teacher threatened students for shooting videos.

The Mesquite School District confirmed the incident.

According to the district’s investigation, the teacher encouraged fights, outlined rules for the kids to follow, and even had a student monitor the classroom door while the fights took place.

Martinez said her daughter didn’t want to fight and suffered name-calling because of it.

She said she’s not satisfied with the district’s response and is considering hiring a lawyer.

The school district told KXAS the substitute teacher was fired immediately. She had only been employed by the district for about a month.

