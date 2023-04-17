Upper Michigan Today celebrates National Haiku Poetry Day with the Poet Laureate of the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is National Haiku Poetry Day.

The Poet Laureate of the UP Beverly Matherne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to celebrate, but first,

stories of the day.

Now, back to poetry.

Beverly Matherne has been a finalist for the Poet Laureate position a few times in the past, but as of March 30, the title is officially hers.

Matherne will be an ambassador to poetry in the U.P. for the next two years, bringing workshops to schools, among other poetry-related duties.

Meet Beverly Matherne: the new Poet Laureate of the Upper Peninsula.

Matherne hopes to see a love of poetry grow in school kids and adults alike, adding that sometimes poetry is the only way to express an emotion.

If you’re new to poetry writing, Matherne says following a haiku form is a good way to start.

Haikus are a Japanese poetry form and are made up of three lines, typically following a 5-7-5 rule: five syllables in the first line, seven in the next, and five in the last.

Haikus are short instances in the outside world, as opposed to inside feelings, link two images together, typically with a twist, have seasonal elements, and include a what, where, and when.

Poet Laureate Beverly Matherne explains the elements of a haiku poem.

And finally, Tia and Elizabeth share their original haiku poems.

Tia, Elizabeth, and Poet Laureate Beverly Matherne read haiku poems.

