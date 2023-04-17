Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

Marquette Coffee Crawl
5th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl takes place this weekend
Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear
Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear
Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club hosts Annual Silent Auction
Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club hosts Annual Silent Auction
St. Anthony’s Parish hosts dinner and fundraising event
St. Anthony’s Parish hosts dinner and fundraising event
Matthew Clarence Cooley was arrested on March 10 for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive...
Alger County Sherriff’s Office arrests man for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive Activity