Storm system brings snowy, windy and wet conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An area of low pressure is moving through Lake Superior into Canada. It’s combined with a midlevel area of low pressure, which allows winds to strengthen during the day. Northerly winds will have gusts of 30-35 with speeds of 20-25. Moderate to heavy snow will increase in the west. Whiteout conditions are likely in those areas. Otherwise, the rain/snow/fog mixture this morning in the central counties will gradually transition to wet snow during the day. The snow tapers off tomorrow morning. Snow amounts will be highest in Gogebic County in excess of a foot. The higher elevations of the Keweenaw will range around 8-10″ and the same for western Marquette County. Northern Marquette County will be around 3-6″ with less than 3″ elsewhere.

Today: Morning rain/snow/fog. Then, moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Morning light snow showers north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds with a chance for a mixture in the afternoon across the west

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Morning rain/snow mixture then widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: Low 30s

