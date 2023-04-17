St. Anthony’s Parish hosts dinner and fundraising event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Anthony’s Parish is supporting the St. Francis Connection Center.

Sunday, the church held a dinner and fundraising event at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. St. Anthony’s Parish brought back this event after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds from this event will go towards St. Francis Connection Center.

Finance Council President for St. Anthony’s Parish Michael Prokopowicz said this fundraiser keeps the center going.

“The biggest reason is that we need to make the center sustainable,” Prokopowicz said. “By doing the fundraising, we also do kind of an appeal, letter appeal, to a lot of our funders that have helped us in the past, this gives us the funds to be able to maintain and provide a staff and pay the expenses that we have associated with the center.”

The St. Francis Connection Center provides shelter, food and a meeting place for families in need in the Sawyer community.

Prokopowicz said the center has resources to get people back on their feet.

“Having the center open, people can come in, use the computer or a fax machine, sometimes even a telephone, come in and do a resume for a job, or come in just to talk about life,” Prokopowicz said.

More than 160 people attended this fundraiser. Prokopowicz said it’s heartwarming to see so many people willing to give back.

“Just the fact that people care about people, people are looking out for others and this is regardless of what their lot in life is,” Prokopowicz said. “Everyone wants just to have a good life, to be respected, to have dignity, and to have a fair shot at everything that we try to do.”

St. Anthony’s Parish is planning on bringing this dinner back again next year.

