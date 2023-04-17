Soul Shop to host suicide prevention speaker

The event will be held at the Common Grounds Coffee House on Fair Avenue in Marquette
The event will be held at the Common Grounds Coffee House on Fair Avenue in Marquette(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A faith-based workshop is hosting a suicide prevention speaker in Marquette this Friday.

Soul Shop is hosting speaker Dennis Gillan who lost his two brothers to suicide. The event will be held at the Common Grounds Coffee House on Fair Avenue in Marquette. It is $20 to attend.

Organizers say the workshop and speaker are funded thanks to a $5,000 grant the organization received from the Marquette County Health Department.

They add this event is aimed at college and youth participants.

“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to mental health, and I just thought the church has a huge seat at the table,” Gillan said. “For years it has been vacant, and it is really cool to see the church stepping and saying we need to be in this conversation too.”

Soul Shop is hosting another workshop in Marquette for the general public in August. To register for this Friday’s workshop you can fill out the form on their website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

5th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl takes place this weekend
5th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl takes place this weekend
Marquette County prosecutor, local MSP share thoughts on new automatic expungement law
Marquette County prosecutor, local MSP share thoughts on new automatic expungement law
NWS winter weather alerts in effect until early Tuesday -- flood warnings/advisories persist...
Impacting storm continues with snow, ice, rain, wind before gradually subsiding Tuesday
Those who are eligible for the program will have their records automatically expunged.
Marquette County prosecutor, local MSP share thoughts on new automatic expungement law