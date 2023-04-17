Soul Shop to host suicide prevention speaker

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A faith-based workshop is hosting a suicide prevention speaker in Marquette this Friday.

Soul Shop is hosting speaker Dennis Gillan who lost his two brothers to suicide. The event will be held at the Common Grounds Coffee House on Fair Avenue in Marquette. It is $20 to attend.

Organizers say the workshop and speaker are funded thanks to a $5,000 grant the organization received from the Marquette County Health Department.

They add this event is aimed at college and youth participants.

“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to mental health, and I just thought the church has a huge seat at the table,” Gillan said. “For years it has been vacant, and it is really cool to see the church stepping and saying we need to be in this conversation too.”

Soul Shop is hosting another workshop in Marquette for the general public in August. To register for this Friday’s workshop you can fill out the form on their website.

