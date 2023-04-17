Snowmobiler rescued after late-season ride on lake in Luce County

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice(Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler was successfully rescued after driving his sled on Big Manistique Lake Sunday night.

According to officials, both the individual and the snowmobile went through the ice approximately 300 yards from the shore where the water was estimated to be 15 feet.

Portage Township Fire and EMS, Mackinac County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police and the US Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

Responders encourage people to not attempt to go on the ice at this time of year.

