‘Sharing Nature With Children’ coming to Lakenenland on Earth Day

CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - MARESA is hosting a family-friendly nature event this weekend.

Sharing Nature With Children will be at Lakenenland Sculpture Park on Earth Day. The event is typically held in the summer, but this year the Great Start Collaborative decided that Earth Day would be the perfect time to share nature with kids. There will be a host of nature-based family play stations, community connections, hot dogs and s’mores.

Organizers say the event will make people feel connected to nature.

“It’s good for kids to play outside and connect to nature,” said Angela Miller-Porter, Great Start Collaborative director for Marquette and Alger Counties. “Parents, too. You can come out and celebrate Earth Day and feel connected to nature and have some family fun.”

Sharing Nature With Children will be this Earth Day, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Lakenenland Sculpture Park in Chocolay Township.

