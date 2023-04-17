Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire

Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Fire Department was called on Saturday to the report of a house fire in Little Lake.

According to the The Forsyth Township Fire Department, the fire began around 11:00 a.m.

The home is a total loss. Several animals died in the fire including five dogs.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According a family friend, the family lost everything in the fire. Material donations can be dropped off to Dis N Dat in Gwinn. Monetary donations can be made at Honor Bank in Gwinn for the Kirby family.

Sands Township Fire, Skandia Fire, and Special Unit 131 assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

Anna, Rory, and baby Bo Anderson
Aspirus Keweenaw welcomes baby who shares same birthday as mom and dad
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Snowmobiler rescued after late-season ride on lake in Luce County
NWS winter weather alerts in effect until early Tuesday -- flood warnings/advisories persist...
Impacting storm continues with snow, rain, wind before gradually subsiding Tuesday
Sharing Nature With Children
‘Sharing Nature With Children’ coming to Lakenenland on Earth Day