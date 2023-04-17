Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Fire Department was called on Saturday to the report of a house fire in Little Lake.

According to the The Forsyth Township Fire Department, the fire began around 11:00 a.m.

The home is a total loss. Several animals died in the fire including five dogs.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According a family friend, the family lost everything in the fire. Material donations can be dropped off to Dis N Dat in Gwinn. Monetary donations can be made at Honor Bank in Gwinn for the Kirby family.

Sands Township Fire, Skandia Fire, and Special Unit 131 assisted at the scene.

