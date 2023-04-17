Red Cross recognizes 3 lifeguards from MTU with national lifesaving awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Three lifeguards are being recognized by the American Red Cross for their quick, life-saving actions last summer.

Per a press release from the organization, on June 26, 2022, Leah Komarzec from Painesdale, Skyler Spitzley, from Ovid and Brett Ceane from Houghton, called on their American Red Cross training in Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED to save the life of an individual experiencing a cardiac complication at the Michigan Technological University Student Development Complex Pool.

According to an account of the incident, Komarzec was the active lifeguard on duty. She was notified of a patron with chest pains and began to escort the patron towards an exit point in the pool and activated the facility’s Emergency Action Plan. The victim began to lose consciousness. Spitzley and Ceane were other lifeguards on duty. Spitzley radioed public safety to alert them of the situation before entering the water, Ceane arrived with a backboard and together they retrieved the victim from the pool. After calling 911, Komarzec gathered the AED while Spitzley and Ceane administered CPR on the victim. A public safety officer arrived on the scene. Together, the public safety officer and Komarzec operated the AED and delivered a shock to the victim. Michigan Technological University’s campus Emergency Management Services arrived on the scene and took over care of the victim.

The victim survived thanks to the quick actions of the team and said, “I know I owe God, the Lifeguards, and Red Cross for my being alive today. Bless you, lifesavers.”

Komarzec, Spitzley, and Ceane will receive the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders in a ceremony at Michigan Technological University Student Development Complex Pool on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is a national recognition and is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. This action exemplifies the highest degree of concern of one human being for another who is in distress.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders to these individuals,” said Kathryn Havlorsen, executive director of the Red Cross Northcentral Region of Wisconsin. “Leah, Skyler and Brett you exemplify the mission of the American Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. We commend you and your willingness to help another in distress and respond to the emergency. You truly are lifesavers.”

