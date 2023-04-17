“A Night at the Ballet” takes over Kaufman Auditorium April 22

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the final week of rehearsals for the Queen City Ballet Company ahead of its weekend of original ballet dancing.

A Night at the Ballet hits the Kaufman Auditorium stage Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. and again at 7:00.

The TV6 Morning News stops by Marquette Center For Dance to take a look at the final rehearsal process.

The Queen City Ballet Company gives the TV6 Morning News a sneak peek at "A Night at the Ballet".

Dancer Ella Fure says to expect a lot of beautiful, original choreography and a sense of community on stage.

Stella Huddle adds that the rehearsal process includes three months of hard work, late nights, and lots of bruises.

Though Conor Ryan is new to the world of ballet, he’s ready to show off his months of training on the stage this weekend.

Michael Pollock has been dancing for nearly his whole life and says he’s seeing more male athletes take up ballet.

The Queen City Ballet Company holds drop-in ballet classes weekly at Marquette Center For Dance.

Check out the schedule and keep up with the company on Facebook.

