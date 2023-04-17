Menominee County career fair connects students to local employment, educational opportunities

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 100 Menominee County high school students participated in a career fair Monday.

Thirty career and education vendors from across Menominee County gathered to connect students with valuable resources.

The Menominee County community outreach group West Bagley Homemakers sponsored the event.

“Over the years it has developed from helping homemakers in their homes at that time, it has expanded over the last few years where we can do things to support our various communities,” said Susan Massarini, West Bagley Homemakers president.

The organization has been active for 67 years, advocating for the expansion of rural community activities. This is the first time it has hosted a career fair.

High school students from Carney Nadeau, Menominee and Stephenson attended.

“You need to work in life. This is a great place to find everything,” said Olivia Paitl, Menominee High School junior.

Many students were interested in career paths involving welding and construction. Some were drawn toward public service.

“There are a lot more opportunities for career firefighting around here than I thought. Right now, I am just a volunteer, but I plan on joining local career departments,” said Jacob Ross, Stephenson High School senior.

Many students were intrigued by the VR simulator at the Ponsse North America table. It allows students to demo some of the equipment forestry companies will use.

“We have had a lot of students jump on and use the simulator today. It is a tool that we have locally,” said Jim Charlier, Ponsse North America salesperson.

Ponsse is based in Finland. It works with local lumber and forestry companies to supply them with equipment.

Many students say this event opened their eyes to career options in their area.

“Most people overlook what is offered in their hometown. Most people see that there are no places to work, but there really are lots of places,” said Chase Lismeier, Menominee High School sophomore.

Massarini said the West Bagley Homemakers hope to expand this year’s career fair next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.