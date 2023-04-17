Marquette County prosecutor, local MSP share thoughts on new automatic expungement law

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan residents no longer have to go to their county courthouse to get their records expunged.

Last Tuesday the Michigan State Police launched a program that will remove non-violent charges automatically.

Up to four misdemeanors will automatically be expunged seven years after sentencing and up to two felony convictions will automatically be expunged 10 years after sentencing.

“If you do the math and go back seven years on the misdemeanors that are over 10,000 misdemeanor cases and, on the felonies if you go over the last 10 years even if we did an average of 500 a year it would be 5,000. It will impact folks in Marquette County,” Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese said.

Offenses involving minors and violence are not eligible for this program. Wiese says there will be some hurdles to overcome with the new law.

“There will be some logistical and mechanical problems with this in that the records will be kept by the state police on a private database and an expungement may not show up on our local court system that we could look at,” Wiese said. “We do have access as prosecutors, but it is just an extra step that we need to be careful of if we review any new criminal case.”

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio says this program has the potential to help the U.P. economy.

“We know how the job market is right now, especially in the U.P,” Giannunzio said. “We are hurting for jobs so if this gets someone that opportunity to go out and get a better-paying job to better their life that is what this clean slate program is all about.”

To be eligible you can’t have any new charges since the time of your previous infraction. To view the entire list of eligibility, visit the State of Michigan website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.