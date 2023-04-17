Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert

Lou's Limo says it won't make trips to Milwaukee at night anymore after it repairs the costly damage, but it's thankful no one was hurt
By WBAY news staff, Jason Zimmerman and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that damaged a party bus reportedly caught in the crossfire.

A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto County area Saturday night when it was struck by gunfire.

Milwaukee police said shots were fired at about 11:50 p.m. during a fight near 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Lou’s Limo said the bus got stuck in the middle of a drive-by shooting between two vehicles and a street full of people. A residence was also struck along with the party bus, police said.

Lou’s Limo says everyone on the bus came out unharmed physically. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooters.

Twelve passengers plus a driver were on board at the time. All of them were from either Green Bay or Oconto.

“If I was the driver it wouldn’t have ended the same way I’m sure. He remained super calm and quickly got us out of there and then immediately after the fact when we were able to pull over the first thing he said was, is everyone okay,” said Alex, a passenger from Green Bay, who requested that her last name not be used.

While passengers on the bus heard several rounds fired, only one of the shots factually hit the bus, passing through the back end, toward the front, damaging two windows, and several seats, where passengers sat, just seconds before taking cover.

Owner Mitch Landvick said, “All of a sudden I heard a gunshot. Told everyone to get down. I saw a car on my right, as I was looking that way, a car was coming past us. One guy was hanging out the door and I believe that’s the guy who shot through the bus.”

Another passenger, Shaina from Green Bay told us, “I think bottom line is we’re just extremely grateful to be home with our loved ones. We’re giving our loved ones extra squeezes and being more appreciated of the time we have with them.”

Duck tape was used to cover the windows after the shooting, so the van could still drive back to Northeast Wisconsin.

“We will not go back at night (to Milwaukee),” Lou’s Limo owner Dawn Dionne said. “It’s not worth it. This is a business we started to take our kids to other sporting events with their friends and we both worked full-time jobs. This is just some extra income for us and something that we enjoy doing, but it’s not worth anybody’s life either.”

Dionne and Landvick said they built the bus from the ground up, and each window is going to cost about $1,000. The seats on the bus aren’t sold individually, either.

“It’s gonna be hard to get the glass replaced,” Dionne said. “There are not many people around the area that do glass for these types of buses and they’re booked out if they do. It’ll be alright. It’ll be okay.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that damaged a party bus reportedly caught in the crossfire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center as severe flooding causes major damage in UP
Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Man accused of smashing Escanaba Walmart property with hammer arraigned
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Anna, Rory, and baby Bo Anderson
Aspirus Keweenaw welcomes baby who shares same birthday as mom and dad
A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring

Latest News

Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs
The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of injuring officer while driving away
Superior Central Schools
Superior Central Schools responds to last week’s school threat
M-28 was closed from M64 in Merriweather to US-2 in Wakefield.
Gogebic County in state of emergency due to flooding and snowy conditions
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden