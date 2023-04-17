Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that damaged a party bus reportedly caught in the crossfire.

A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto County area Saturday night when it was struck by gunfire.

Milwaukee police said shots were fired at about 11:50 p.m. during a fight near 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Lou’s Limo said the bus got stuck in the middle of a drive-by shooting between two vehicles and a street full of people. A residence was also struck along with the party bus, police said.

Lou’s Limo says everyone on the bus came out unharmed physically. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooters.

Twelve passengers plus a driver were on board at the time. All of them were from either Green Bay or Oconto.

“If I was the driver it wouldn’t have ended the same way I’m sure. He remained super calm and quickly got us out of there and then immediately after the fact when we were able to pull over the first thing he said was, is everyone okay,” said Alex, a passenger from Green Bay, who requested that her last name not be used.

While passengers on the bus heard several rounds fired, only one of the shots factually hit the bus, passing through the back end, toward the front, damaging two windows, and several seats, where passengers sat, just seconds before taking cover.

Owner Mitch Landvick said, “All of a sudden I heard a gunshot. Told everyone to get down. I saw a car on my right, as I was looking that way, a car was coming past us. One guy was hanging out the door and I believe that’s the guy who shot through the bus.”

Another passenger, Shaina from Green Bay told us, “I think bottom line is we’re just extremely grateful to be home with our loved ones. We’re giving our loved ones extra squeezes and being more appreciated of the time we have with them.”

Duck tape was used to cover the windows after the shooting, so the van could still drive back to Northeast Wisconsin.

“We will not go back at night (to Milwaukee),” Lou’s Limo owner Dawn Dionne said. “It’s not worth it. This is a business we started to take our kids to other sporting events with their friends and we both worked full-time jobs. This is just some extra income for us and something that we enjoy doing, but it’s not worth anybody’s life either.”

Dionne and Landvick said they built the bus from the ground up, and each window is going to cost about $1,000. The seats on the bus aren’t sold individually, either.

“It’s gonna be hard to get the glass replaced,” Dionne said. “There are not many people around the area that do glass for these types of buses and they’re booked out if they do. It’ll be alright. It’ll be okay.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

