Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club hosts Annual Silent Auction

Bids would start as low as $1.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club is trying to get people excited about rocks.

Sunday, the club held its Annual Mineral Silent Auction. This auction has been going on for more than 15 years. Attendees were able to observe and bid on the minerals that they wanted.

President of the Rock and Mineral Club Kirsten Maki said the inventory for this year’s auction has connections to the club’s history.

“This year, it’s sort of a special event because everything for sale today has been donated to us by one of our founding members Scott Markert,” Maki said. “Scott, and his brother, and a couple of friends started this club nearly 70 years ago and he has collected specimens from all over the world.”

The proceeds from the auction will go back into the Rock and Mineral Club.

