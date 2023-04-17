Impacting storm continues with snow, rain, wind before gradually subsiding Tuesday

NWS winter weather alerts in effect until early Tuesday -- flood warnings/advisories persist this week.
NWS winter weather alerts in effect until early Tuesday -- flood warnings/advisories persist...
NWS winter weather alerts in effect until early Tuesday -- flood warnings/advisories persist this week.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Radar> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

A strong low pressure system slowly moves east over the Straits of Mackinac Monday, its pinwheel of moderate-heavy bands of snow and rain continuing to spin across Upper Michigan -- all driven by gale-force winds mainly from the north. Whiteout, blizzard conditions likely tonight in the Western U.P., and scattered rain and snow over the eastern. Overnight is a full transition to snow across Upper Michigan -- but the influx of dry air begins the tapering off process west into Tuesday morning. Additional snow amounts, this after 7″+ snow reports in the Copper Country Monday morning, can range from 1-8″ along the northwest wind belts near Lake Superior. Gradual sunshine Tuesday in the U.P. for a brief reprieve from precipitation before picking up again later Wednesday.

The snow threat lessens for the week, but flooding concerns remain with a trend of above freezing daytime temperatures plus rain chances moving in on Thursday.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow west, rain/snow east then transitioning to all snow overnight; snow gradually tapers off west early Tuesday morning; windy

>Lows: 20s West ... 30s East

Tuesday: Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts tapering off west to east in the afternoon; gradual clearing; breezy

>Highs: 30s Near Lake Superior ... Lower 50s South

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds with a chance for a mixture in the afternoon across the west

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Morning rain/snow mixture then widespread rain; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow; breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

wluc
Storm system brings snowy, windy and wet conditions
snow
Storm system brings snowy and windy conditions
Hazards for the current winter storm
Colder air leads to snow chances tonight and tomorrow
Hazards for the round of rain on Saturday and parts of Sunday
Thundershowers start weekend with snow on the way