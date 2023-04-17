Impacting storm continues with snow, rain, wind before gradually subsiding Tuesday

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A strong low pressure system slowly moves east over the Straits of Mackinac Monday, its pinwheel of moderate-heavy bands of snow and rain continuing to spin across Upper Michigan -- all driven by gale-force winds mainly from the north. Whiteout, blizzard conditions likely tonight in the Western U.P., and scattered rain and snow over the eastern. Overnight is a full transition to snow across Upper Michigan -- but the influx of dry air begins the tapering off process west into Tuesday morning. Additional snow amounts, this after 7″+ snow reports in the Copper Country Monday morning, can range from 1-8″ along the northwest wind belts near Lake Superior. Gradual sunshine Tuesday in the U.P. for a brief reprieve from precipitation before picking up again later Wednesday.

The snow threat lessens for the week, but flooding concerns remain with a trend of above freezing daytime temperatures plus rain chances moving in on Thursday.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow west, rain/snow east then transitioning to all snow overnight; snow gradually tapers off west early Tuesday morning; windy

>Lows: 20s West ... 30s East

Tuesday: Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts tapering off west to east in the afternoon; gradual clearing; breezy

>Highs: 30s Near Lake Superior ... Lower 50s South

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds with a chance for a mixture in the afternoon across the west

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Morning rain/snow mixture then widespread rain; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow; breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

