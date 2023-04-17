Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

