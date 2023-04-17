Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of injuring officer while driving away

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for Stephanie Ray, 35, Green Bay, who is suspected of fleeing a traffic stop and causing injury to an officer, reportedly dragging the officer for a short distance with the vehicle that she was driving.(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of dragging a police officer for a short distance in a vehicle while fleeing a police traffic stop.

Green Bay police said Monday that officers are searching for Stephanie Ray, 35, Green Bay.

It happened on Thursday, April 13, just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Walnut St. and S. Chestnut Ave. Police said the officer stopped the driver because the license plates did not match the vehicle.

According to police, Ray became combative during the stop, refusing to get out of the vehicle and provide identification. While the officer was attempting to remove her from the vehicle with the help of another officer, Ray put the vehicle into drive with the one officer partially inside, causing the officer to be dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case or who may know the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-219439. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

Marquette Coffee Crawl
5th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl takes place this weekend
Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear
Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear
Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club hosts Annual Silent Auction
Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club hosts Annual Silent Auction
St. Anthony’s Parish hosts dinner and fundraising event
St. Anthony’s Parish hosts dinner and fundraising event
Matthew Clarence Cooley was arrested on March 10 for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive...
Alger County Sherriff’s Office arrests man for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive Activity