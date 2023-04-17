Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center as severe flooding causes major damage in UP

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Monday due to flooding caused by snowmelt in several counties in the Upper Peninsula.

“Today, I am activating our State Emergency Operation Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to help Michiganders impacted by snowmelt flooding in the Upper Peninsula,” said Governor Whitmer. “This action will ensure that first responders and emergency crews have access to resources they need as they work to protect lives and property. I want to thank everyone who has been working throughout the emergency to keep our neighbors safe.”

The SEOC was activated at 8 a.m., according to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD). SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials as well as private sector partners to ensure any resource needs are met. MSP/EMHSD district coordinators are on the scene with local emergency management officials and supporting local emergency operation centers.

The activation follows a state of emergency declared by the governor in Gogebic and Houghton counties on Friday, April 14. The SEOC is also monitoring conditions and coordinating the response in additional counties.

The SEOC is the Emergency Operations Center for the State of Michigan located in Lansing and is overseen by the MSP/EMHSD. The SEOC coordinates the response and recovery efforts of state agencies and local governments.

