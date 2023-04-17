Gas prices statewide increase 7 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, drivers across the state will notice a 7-cent increase in price at the pumps this week.

The state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.67 per gallon. Meanwhile, the national average is slightly higher at $3.71 per gallon, which is a record high for 2023. This rise in price is due to the ongoing rise in oil prices.

Chippewa County has the highest gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula, at $3.80 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest averages can be found in Baraga County at $3.57 per gallon.

