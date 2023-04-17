Brimely man found safe after separating from his friends in the woods

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARADISE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Brimely man was found safe Saturday night after being separated from his friends in the woods, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday at 5:10 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from a man saying he was with his friend on Wildcat Trail near Whitefish Point in Paradise when he became separated from his group.

The man was from Brimely and in his late 30s. He said he was lost in the woods and wet. That was the last communication between the man and dispatch.

Deputies arrived on the scene, along with U.S. Border Patrol, and found the man’s parked vehicle on Wildcat Trail near Lake Superior but there was no sign of the man or his missing friends.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Victim’s Services Unit (VSU) were called to assist. The search continued on foot as well as by tracked vehicle.

The man was found in a swampy area of the woods. The rescue team got the man out safely and the friends returned to their vehicle.

