As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information

Malware can get on your device through a malicious link or software
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Experts with cyber security company Kaspersky discovered nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojan installers last year, a two-fold increase from the previous year.

A banking Trojan is a widely used tool by cyber criminals to steal important information, like usernames and passwords, you store or plug into websites while online shopping.

“That sort of information can be all collected, and it might be reused right away to say, drain your account or it may be sold in the dark web, so that somebody else could clone a credit card and start using a card in your name,” Kurt Baumgartner, a principal security researcher with Kaspersky, said.

There are numerous ways your device can be infected with malware. Most often, it ends up on your computer or phone after clicking on a malicious link or installing illegitimate software.

Baumgartner provided several tips for how to protect yourself against banking Trojans:

  • Always download software and games from their official sites
  • Use a reliable security program
  • Regularly check your banking and credit cards accounts and verify your transactions
  • Use a unique password for every site
  • Pay for purchases with a credit instead of debit card

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has a tip card with more information on malware and addition tips to help protect yourself.

If you think you have been a victim of a malware attack, you can report it to CISA here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Man accused of smashing Escanaba Walmart property with hammer arraigned
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to give residents the tools they need to avoid...
AG Dana Nessel warns UP residents to watch out for weather-related scams