Aspirus Keweenaw welcomes baby who shares same birthday as mom and dad

Anna, Rory, and baby Bo Anderson
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A Calumet couple welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, making for an extra special birthday celebration.

Anna and Rory Anderson share the same birthday and with the addition of their son Bo Benjamin, April 11 will now be a day to celebrate all three.

Statisticians say the chance of a mom, dad and baby all sharing the same birthday is one in 133,000. On Friday evening, Aspirus Keweenaw witnessed this lucky happenstance.

“This is definitely the best birthday gift we could have imagined,” Anna said. “It has always been fun sharing the same birthday as my husband and now we get to share that special day with our son. Due April 6, it was the running joke in our family that he was waiting to be born to share our birthdays.”

Born at The Birthplace at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital at 11 p.m., Baby Bo weighed in at 9 lbs., 2 oz.

“This is an extra special birthday,” said Darcy Donnelly, director of nursing for Aspirus Keweenaw. “One in 365 is the odds that parents will share the same birthday and we were able to witness an extra special delivery where all three could share the same day! We are thrilled and very happy for this family and elated that we were able to witness such an extraordinary event.”

According to a press release from the hospital, mom, dad and baby Bo are all doing well and enjoying life as a family of three.

