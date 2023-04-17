Alger County Sherriff’s Office arrests man for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive Activity

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - An undercover operation in Alger County resulted in the arrest of a 39 year old Kingsford man.

Matthew Clarence Cooley was arrested on March 10 for engaging in Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Using a Computer in Commission of a Crime, following an undercover operation conducted in Alger County.

The operation entailed an undercover officer posing as a 15 year old girl while communicating on social media sites with intentions of engaging in sexual intercourse.

Cooley allegedly communicated interest and traveled to the Munising area with alleged intentions of engaging in intercourse with a 15 year old minor. When Mr. Cooley arrived at the predetermined area, he was immediately arrested by law enforcement.

Additional charges were authorized for possession of methamphetamine that resulted from a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

Cooley is currently on bond awaiting his preliminary hearing in the 93rd District Court.

