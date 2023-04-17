AG Nessel provides tips to prevent ‘juice jacking’

Plugging in your phone to charge at a public USB charger could be a risk.
Plugging in your phone to charge at a public USB charger could be a risk.
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued for consumers to be aware of another method hackers use to steal personal data.

The FBI calls the cyber-theft tactic “Juice Jacking.”

Juice Jacking can occur when an electronic device is plugged into public charging stations in places such as airports or hotel lobbies.

The cyber-theft tactic can happen in two ways—plugging a public USB port with a personal charging cable or using an infected cable provided by someone else.

The FCC said there had also been reported incidents of infected cables given away as promotional gifts.

In some cases, hackers can install and hide a skimming device inside the USB ports of the kiosk.

Attorney General Dana Nessel provided tips to prevent from becoming a Juice Jacking victim:

  • Avoid using a public USB charging station. Use an AC power outlet instead.
  • Bring an AC outlet charger, car chargers, and your own USB cables with you when traveling.
  • Carry a portable charger or external battery.
  • Consider carrying a charging-only cable (which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging) from a trusted supplier.
  • If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to select “share data” or “charge only,” always select “charge only.”

“Be vigilant when charging your devices in public because you never know who or what is waiting to snatch your data when you least expect it,” Nessel said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

Latest News

American Red Cross logo
Red Cross recognizes 3 lifeguards from MTU with national lifesaving awards
Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center as severe flooding causes major damage in UP
Negaunee VFW holds 15th annual Spring Craft Show
Negaunee VFW holds 15th annual Spring Craft Show
Live Work Play spring show offered in Iron River
Live Work Play spring show offered in Iron River
Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts 10th annual Festival of the Angry Bear
Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts 10th annual Festival of the Angry Bear