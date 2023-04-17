AG Nessel provides tips to prevent ‘juice jacking’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued for consumers to be aware of another method hackers use to steal personal data.

The FBI calls the cyber-theft tactic “Juice Jacking.”

Juice Jacking can occur when an electronic device is plugged into public charging stations in places such as airports or hotel lobbies.

The cyber-theft tactic can happen in two ways—plugging a public USB port with a personal charging cable or using an infected cable provided by someone else.

The FCC said there had also been reported incidents of infected cables given away as promotional gifts.

In some cases, hackers can install and hide a skimming device inside the USB ports of the kiosk.

Attorney General Dana Nessel provided tips to prevent from becoming a Juice Jacking victim:

Avoid using a public USB charging station. Use an AC power outlet instead.

Bring an AC outlet charger, car chargers, and your own USB cables with you when traveling.

Carry a portable charger or external battery.

Consider carrying a charging-only cable (which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging) from a trusted supplier.

If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to select “share data” or “charge only,” always select “charge only.”

“Be vigilant when charging your devices in public because you never know who or what is waiting to snatch your data when you least expect it,” Nessel said.

