5th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl takes place this weekend

Marquette Coffee Crawl
Marquette Coffee Crawl(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fifth annual Marquette Coffee Crawl is coming to Downtown Marquette this weekend.

Coffee enthusiasts will stop at shops all over the city including Babycakes, Provisions and Velodrome. Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosts the event every year. The organization is raising money for sexual assault awareness.

Organizers say the Coffee Crawl is a great opportunity to try new coffee shops in the area.

“It’s going to be a really good time because everyone gets to go out and sample all these different places,” said Nick Jones, Coffee Crawl media team head. “They get to try new things. They can try their favorite things. It’s really great because for one - we have that. For two – it’s for a really, really good cause.”

The Marquette Coffee Crawl will be Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are available here for $16.

