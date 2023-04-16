Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023
NAHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Rapid River woman was killed in an ORV crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to a report of an ORV crash on 27.25 Rd near KK Rd in Nahma Township on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found a deceased woman who was underneath a Polaris Razr ORV.

The woman was the passenger in the vehicle and was identified as 52-year-old LeeAnne Moore from Rapid River. The driver of the ORV, also from Rapid River, was ejected from the ORV and sustained several injuries, none of which appeared to be life threatening, the MSP says.

The investigation showed the ORV was traveling west on 27.25 Rd near KK Rd when it is believed a blown tire caused a loss of control. The ORV then rolled over and both occupants were ejected from the ORV. Neither driver or passenger were wearing a seat belt or helmet. Speed is thought to be a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Garden Fire/EMS, Nahma Fire/EMS, and Rampart EMS.

