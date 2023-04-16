Police: Superior Central student apprehended for making threats to school

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - A 15-year-old Superior Central student faces legal consequences for making threats to the school.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Negaunee Post received information of a possible school threat to the Superior Central Schools in Alger County late on Tuesday. Upon investigation it was learned a 15-year-old juvenile made a statement of bringing a gun to school the next day.

Out of an abundance of caution, troopers notified personnel at Superior Central that evening and were present at the school the following day while the investigation continued. The school alerted parents the following morning.

The alleged suspect was under supervision until a petition was issued through the Alger County Prosecutor’s Office. The juvenile was apprehended on Friday for making threats to the school. Due to the age of the suspect, the name will not be released.

No further details have been released.

Through Michigan’s OK2SAY program, anyone can report tips confidentially on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.