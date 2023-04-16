NMU students help produce mini video concert for Marquette band Iridescence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students are helping a Marquette alternative rock band to share its tunes with others.

Students worked to mix and record a mini-concert for the band Iridescence as part of a BC495 class project. Professor Dan Zini says this is just one piece of a larger project the students are working on.

“We are producing three TV and radio shows that will eventually air on WNMU and be published to the web; It will air on WNMU-TV, and it will also air on WNMU Radio. We are trying to highlight local artists,” Zini said.

Audree Stephens, who plays keys, rhythm guitar and does vocals, says Iridescence is more than just the name for the band.

“When we call together and play, we form this magical iridescence,” Stephens said. “It is a beautiful thing when you can play with your friends, have fun, and create together too.”

Drummer Kent Brock says while this is outside of what the band usually does it is happy to work with the students.

“This is something new for us that we haven’t really done before, we have done a lot of our own recording with friends and family,” Brock said. “It is cool to be a part of something here at Northern and be a part of the university’s project and help out the students that are a part of it, while they are helping us be a part of something cool.”

The recording studio the class is working in is part of new investments by the university to the Communication and Media Studies (CAMS) department.

Something student Joe Sigourney says he is excited to see.

“Coming in here three and a half years ago and there being nothing to now we have a big desk with all these monitors and all of this new equipment to play with,” Sigourney said. “It is fun, and I am hopeful for all students who come after me. I think that some great projects will come out of here.”

Zini says it has been the long-term goal of the CAMS department to offer an education with the latest tools in the industry.

“There are so many arts opportunities in our community and in our region that are unrealized, and we are trying to do our part in the department to realize those opportunities not only for the community but for our students as well,” Zini said.

Stephens says it is a good community asset for local bands to be able to utilize the studio and share their sound.

“A big thing is showcasing community talent and smalltown bands,” Stephens said. “I feel like that opportunity of bringing that back and showcasing what your community has to offer is really exciting.”

If you want to hear Iridescence for yourself the band is having an EP release party May 19 at Blackrocks Brewery in downtown Marquette.

