NMU hosts annual Superior Climbing Competition

A climber competing in the Superior Climbing Competition.
A climber competing in the Superior Climbing Competition.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Climbers from the Marquette area hit the rock wall at Northern Michigan University.

NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility (PEIF), features a rock-climbing wall.

On Saturday, the PEIF hosted the annual Superior Climbing Competition. The competition included more than 20 climbers from the Marquette area of varying skill levels.

The Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC) Student Manager Michaline Dutkiewicz said many climbers use the competition to prepare for summer climbing.

“People are coming to climb here a lot just so they can practice and train for our summer season here outdoors,” said Dutkiewicz. “A lot of climbers are looking to get into strength for the summer season, and also just keep busy during the fall and winter, just to have something active to do.”

NMU’s ORC offers climbing programs including lessons and open climbs throughout the year.

Click here for more information about ORC climbing.

