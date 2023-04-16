Negaunee VFW holds 15th annual Spring Craft Show

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee town hall hosted the 15th annual VFW Spring Craft Show today, organized by its auxiliary.

There were a variety of items for sale from homemade candles to baked goods.

The Negaunee VFW Auxiliary President Ann Backhurst said the show is about more than just crafts.

Not only is it the crafts that are for sale, but I see a lot of friendships around here,” said Backhurst. “People come out and visit with each other from the Negaunee area and it’s very nice to see”

Money raised from the show will go towards the Negaunee VFW Axillary’s support for veterans and their families.

The Negaunee VFW plan to have another craft show in October.

Click here for more information about the Negaunee VFW.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.