MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County

Michigan marijuana generic
Michigan marijuana generic(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating a black market marijuana operation in Delta County.

On Friday, the Michigan State Police Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section (MTIS) served two search warrants in the City of Escanaba as part of an on-going black market marijuana investigation. The MSP says MTIS was assisted by the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police UPSET Team, and Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team.

At the conclusion of the investigation the reports will be turned over to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges. No further information will be released until the investigation is complete, the MSP says.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties
Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Escanaba Walmart reopens after man damages store property with hammers
A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: 1 person has died from blastomycosis infection after working at Escanaba mill
Co-Owners of The Preserve LLC.
The Preserve LLC proposing new campground in Marquette County

Latest News

Ambulance
Rapid River woman killed in ORV crash
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity
A climber competing in the Superior Climbing Competition.
NMU hosts annual Superior Climbing Competition
Baked bread for sale at the VFW spring craft show in Negaunee.
Negaunee VFW holds 15th annual Spring Craft Show