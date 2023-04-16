M-28 closing east of Wakefield due to flooding

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) anticipates closing M-28 east of Wakefield at noon (Central Time) Sunday as crews work to control flooding on the roadway.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via US-2 to M-64 with the detour reversed for westbound traffic.

There is currently no estimate for the duration of this closure. MDOT will continue to provide updates, or check MiDrive for closure information.

