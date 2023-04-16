Kiwanis Home & Garden Show wraps up final day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Home and Garden Show in Escanaba finished its final day Sunday afternoon.

The Escanaba Kiwanis Club focuses on helping children’s organizations in the community. During the show, it also held the annual Kiwanis pancake fundraiser. The goal of the event was to raise $20,000 for the Escanaba Kiwanis Club through a portion of vendor sales and the pancake fundraiser.

Escanaba Kiwanis Club Former President Gordy Fitcher says it could only happen with volunteers and community support.

“They do such a great job helping make this event so successful and that gives us great pleasure than to be able to go back as a Kiwanis Club and give the money to worthy organizations who need it,” Fitcher said.

If you would like to donate to the Escanaba Kiwanis Club you can visit its website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.